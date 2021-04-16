  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Is vaccine efficacy a good measure of effectiveness?

Should we compare effectiveness of vaccines on the basis of their efficacy rates? Here's why it may not be the right way to determine which vaccine is more effective against Covid-19

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 16, 2021 07:21:36 PM IST
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 07:27:06 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
You have to comply with the laws of the land if you choose to do business there: Zee5's Archana Anand