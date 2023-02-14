Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
Photo of the day: Hearts for Valentine's Day 2023

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 14, 2023 01:45:13 PM IST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 01:51:13 PM IST

Photo of the day: Hearts for Valentine's Day 2023Customers at a makeshift gift shop decorated with items for sale for Valentine's day in Kolkata on February 13, 2023. Supply chain costs and global factors like trouble in cocoa-producing countries have contributed to the rise in prices this year of both flowers and chocolates, two of the most widely gifted items on Valentine's Day.
Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

