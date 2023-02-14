Photo of the day: Hearts for Valentine's Day 2023

Customers at a makeshift gift shop decorated with items for sale for Valentine's day in Kolkata on February 13, 2023. Supply chain costs and global factors like trouble in cocoa-producing countries have contributed to the rise in prices this year of both flowers and chocolates, two of the most widely gifted items on Valentine's Day.

Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.