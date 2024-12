Volunteers use flour to clean live birds following an oil spill caused by two tankers damaged in a storm in the Kerch Strait in the village of Vityazevo near the Black Sea resort of Anapa, Russia, on December 20, 2024. 3,350 tonnes of low-grade fuel have contaminated at least 60km of shoreline on an important global shipping route connecting vessels moving between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Image: Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters