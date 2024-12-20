The 3rd Annual Digital Engineering Awards: Honouring visionaries that transform the future of technology

With its growing prominence, year after year, the Digital Engineering Awards—hosted by ISG, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), and CNBC-TV18—have been setting benchmarks of excellence in the global engineering and R&D industry. These awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. While celebrating today's achievements, they also inspire tomorrow’s breakthroughs by showcasing innovation at its finest.

A Celebration of Innovation

The 3rd Annual Digital Engineering Awards, held on December 5, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, brought together over 100 global engineering leaders and individual pioneers who are pushing the boundaries of digital innovation.

Highlighting the event’s significance, Michael P. Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG, remarked, “Digital engineering continues to redefine nearly every facet of modern life—from clean energy to healthcare innovations and beyond. This year’s Digital Engineering Awards spotlight the remarkable advancements driving progress globally. The jump in nominations is a further testament to how digital engineering increasingly anchors global industries and infrastructures.”