Shooters Manish Narwal (right) clinched India's third gold at the ongoing Paralympics while Singhraj Adana bagged the silver in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event in Tokyo on September 4, 2021. The 19-year-old Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record in SH1 category that have competing athletes with an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs.