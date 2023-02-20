Photo of the day: India vs Australia: Smiles after the win

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 20, 2023 12:37:48 PM IST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 12:41:34 PM IST

Photo of the day: India vs Australia: Smiles after the winIndia's Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and teammates return to the pavilion after bowling out Australia in just 19.1 overs during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 19, 2023. Player of the match Jadeja registered his best bowling figures in a test as India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy for a record 4th straight time.
Image: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

