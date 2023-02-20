Photo of the day: India vs Australia: Smiles after the win

India's Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and teammates return to the pavilion after bowling out Australia in just 19.1 overs during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 19, 2023. Player of the match Jadeja registered his best bowling figures in a test as India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy for a record 4th straight time.

Image: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters





