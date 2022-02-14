  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 14, 2022 05:03:07 PM IST
Updated: Feb 14, 2022 05:16:33 PM IST

Kannada activist Vattal Nagraj (c) along with supporters symbolically solemnise the marriage of two donkeys on the occasion of Valentine's Day in Bangalore on February 14, 2022. This bizarre event by the activist is to urge anti-Valentine's Day activists to not oppose lovers and their Valentine's Day celebrations.
Image: Manjunath Kiran / AFP


