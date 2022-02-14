Kannada activist Vattal Nagraj (c) along with supporters symbolically solemnise the marriage of two donkeys on the occasion of Valentine's Day in Bangalore on February 14, 2022. This bizarre event by the activist is to urge anti-Valentine's Day activists to not oppose lovers and their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Image: Manjunath Kiran / AFP

