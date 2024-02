Maharashtrian women in traditional attire took part in Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Maharashtra Sadan on February 19, 2024 in New Delhi, India. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is one of the greatest Maratha rulers who carved an enclave from Bijapur's Adilshahi sultanate that marked the beginning of the Maratha Empire.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images