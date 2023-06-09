Photo of the day: Kilauea volcano is active again

This handout image provided by US Geological Survey (USGS) shows Kilauea erupting from the Halemaumau summit crater within a closed area of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. One of the world's most active volcanoes has erupted again, with lava spewing from Kilauea in Hawaii on Wednesday. Footage showed fissures have opened up at the base of a crater on the volcano, which regularly springs to life, with vulcanologists calling the eruption "dynamic."

Image: US Geological Survey / AFP



