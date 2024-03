Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India pose on the podium after winning the men's double final match of the French Open BWF Super-750 tournament against Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Tawain at Adidas Arena in Paris, France on March 10, 2024. The dominant pair reclaimed the doubles title, which they won in 2022, taking just 36 minutes to oust their rivals.

Image: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images