Anti-racism protestors take the knee during a demonstration in support of England player Marcus Rashford in front of his vandalised mural on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe in Withington, July 13, 2021. The mural appeared vandalised after substitute Marcus Rashford's shot missed the goalpost during penalties and the England football team lost the UEFA Euro 2021 final. 

Image: Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images