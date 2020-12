Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against coronavirus (COVID-19) at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center as Israel starts its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 20, 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli to receive the approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The country of under 9 million people has reported 370,000 cases of the virus, with over 3,000 related deaths.

Image: Amir Levy/ Getty Images