Photo of the day: Meet the champions

By Forbes India
Published: May 30, 2023 11:22:05 AM IST
Updated: May 30, 2023 11:44:45 AM IST

Photo of the day: Meet the championsChennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni (extreme left) looks at his winning team as they lift the IPL trophy in celebration after the IPL T20 final cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, 2023. CSK beat Gujarat Titans in a last ball thriller amidst a record crowd of over a lakh who patiently endured a long rain delay.
Image: Sajjad Hussain/ AFP

