Photo of the day: Monsoon blues

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 10, 2021 01:33:56 PM IST
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 01:51:01 PM IST

Commuters walk on the railway tracks as local trains are stranded due to waterlogging near Tilak Nagar station on June 9, 2021, in Mumbai, India. The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced, and heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning. Waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas, but local train services remained largely unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses were diverted.

Image: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images 

