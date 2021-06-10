Photo of the day: Monsoon blues

Commuters walk on the railway tracks as local trains are stranded due to waterlogging near Tilak Nagar station on June 9, 2021, in Mumbai, India. The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced, and heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning. Waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas, but local train services remained largely unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses were diverted.