A worker chemically disinfects a cinema hall at PVR ICON during a press preview of preparedness for reopening halls amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj on October 14, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Multiplexes and cinema halls have been allowed to reopen from October 15, with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, under Unlock 5.0. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the central government.

Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images