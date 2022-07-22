Photo of the day: Of the people

India's President-elect Droupadi Murmu greets people from her village in Odisha on July 21, 2022, in New Delhi, India. 64-year-old Murmu, who defeated the opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, is the first person from Schedule Tribe and the second woman to become the nation's First Citizen and the Supreme Commander of Indias Armed Forces.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

