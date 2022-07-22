India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
  4. Photo of the day: Of the people

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 22, 2022 11:39:50 AM IST
Updated: Jul 22, 2022 12:33:39 PM IST

Photo of the day: Of the peopleIndia's President-elect Droupadi Murmu greets people from her village in Odisha on July 21, 2022, in New Delhi, India. 64-year-old Murmu, who defeated the opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, is the first person from Schedule Tribe and the second woman to become the nation's First Citizen and the Supreme Commander of Indias Armed Forces.
Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

