Goncalo Matias Ramos of Portugal kisses the ball after scoring a hat-trick as Portugal demolished Switzerland 6-1 to storm into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.