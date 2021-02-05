  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: One man's tragedy...

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 5, 2021 12:09:19 PM IST
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 04:29:01 PM IST

children_cricket_bgChildren playing cricket on the street as schools are closed due to farmers' protest at the Tikri border on February 4, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Security at the borders, where farmers have been camping for the past two and half months to agitate against Centre's agricultural legislation, was stepped up after thousands of protesters stormed the national capital during their tractor rally and clashes broke out between them and the police in which one farmer died while several policemen were injured. 

Image: Amal ks/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Nexus Power: Building an EV future beyond lithium-ion batteries
FrontRow: Enabling Indians to learn from the best