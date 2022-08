A first-of-its-kind, all-women delivery station is launched by Amazon India in Mizoram to serve its customers in Northeast India. This delivery station will be operated by its Delivery Service Partner (DSP). The newly launched station is situated in Champhai, close to the India-Myanmar border.

Image: Amazon India

