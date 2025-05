Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor', in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Image: Kamal Kishore/ PTI Photo