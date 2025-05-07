Meet Ben Lamm: The world's first de-extinction billionaire

At first glance, the pair of cute rodents look a little like hamsters who have shaken their golden-hued fur up, like a wet dog, into a puffy ball. But then you notice the distinctive ears and tail and realise that this isn’t an animal you’ve ever seen before. In fact, it’s not an animal anyone has ever seen before. These are woolly mice, genetically engineered creatures created in the Dallas labs of Colossal Biosciences that were designed to display some of the key characteristics of another animal no human in thousands of years has seen: The woolly mammoth.

Colossal was started in 2021 by serial entrepreneur Ben Lamm, a 43-year-old Texan who has dabbled in a variety of industries including video games and e-learning, and the legendary Harvard geneticist George Church. The company describes itself as being in the “de-extinction” business. That means using ancient DNA and Crispr gene editing techniques to try to bring back extinct fauna like the woolly mammoth, the dodo and the Tasmanian tiger. But those efforts are mostly about exciting investors and grabbing headlines.

More immediate to Colossal’s business model is using similar techniques to save some of the thousands of species, many with potential environmental or conservation value, that could be wiped out by humanity. More than 46,000 species are currently listed as critically endangered.

In January, Colossal closed a $200 million fundraise at a $10.2 billion valuation. That brings its total raised to $435 million from bluechip investors including Breyer Capital, Draper Associates and TWG Global. While Colossal does not yet have revenue, it has already spun out two additional startups: Computational biology platform Form Bio (in 2022) and biological recycling company Breaking (2024). The most recent round makes Lamm, who is CEO, worth an estimated $3.7 billion. Church, 70, does not have an equity stake in Colossal. “The fact that I’m not a billionaire is almost as interesting as Ben being one,” says Church, adding, “If I had a billion dollars, I would just spend it on this.”