Komodo dragon, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction

Komodo dragons—the largest living lizards—are found only in the World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and neighbouring Flores

Image: Romeo GACAD / AFP



Trapped on island habitats made smaller by rising seas, Indonesia's Komodo dragons were listed as "endangered" on Saturday, in an update of the wildlife Red List that also warned overfishing threatens nearly two-in-five sharks with extinction.



About 28 percent of the 138,000 species assessed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) are now at risk of vanishing in the wild forever, as the destructive impact of human activity on the natural world deepens.





