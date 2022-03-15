



Australian scientists recently received funding for an important project: reviving the Tasmanian tiger, an animal species officially considered extinct since 1982. And this is not the first such experiment being carried out around the world.



Could we one day expect to see dinosaurs, mammoths or aurochs resurface to roam the Earth? That's what some scientists could now envisage. For example, a laboratory based at the University of Melbourne in Australia will soon see the light of day, thanks to a $5 million philanthropic gift, where a team of scientists will be focusing their efforts on reviving the Tasmanian tiger.





Animal cloning and artificial insemination

