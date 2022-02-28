A biologist weighs and measures a Tequila fish (zoogoneticus tequila) during a survey of the species that was successfully reintroduced to its natural habitat

Image: Ulises Ruiz / AFP



Residents of a small town in western Mexico are celebrating the reintroduction into the wild of the tequila fish—an endemic species saved from the brink of extinction.



The fish, whose scientific name is Zoogoneticus Tequila, was rescued in the 1990s by US and British conservationists who kept it in aquariums and helped it return to its original habitat in the Teuchitlan river.



Children in Teuchitlan, home to about 10,000 people, have been at the forefront of efforts to inform visitors not only about the importance of keeping their habitat clean, but also about the tequila fish.





Little rooster' resurrected



