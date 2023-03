MM Keeravaani (L) and Chandrabose (R), winners of the Best Music (Original Song) award for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images



