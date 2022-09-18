Photo of the day: Pakistan: The catastrophe continues

A flood-affected family eats a meal in a makeshift tent in Dera Allah Yar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province, Pakistan on September 17, 2022. The catastrophic floods have hit 3.3 crore people, sweeping away homes, markets, crops and livestock, causing a massive outbreak of water-borne diseases and an estimated $30 billion in damages. The government now estimates that the cash-starved country will have negative growth this year.

Image: Fida Hussain / AFP