  4. Photo of the Day: Paris protests

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 30, 2023 04:04:30 PM IST

Police officers detain a protester during clashes after a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, on June 29, 2023. 

Violent protests broke out in France in the early hours of June 29, 2023, as anger grew over the police killing of a teenager, with security forces arresting 150 people in the chaos that saw balaclava-clad protesters burning cars and setting off fireworks. Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in Nanterre in the morning of June 27, 2023, in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups over the treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities.

Image: Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP

