Photo of the day: Poking the dragon

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 4, 2022 12:08:29 PM IST
Updated: Aug 4, 2022 01:07:06 PM IST

Photo of the day: Poking the dragonTAIPEI, TAIWAN - AUGUST 03: Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, poses for photographs after receiving the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on August 03, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a tour of Asia aimed at reassuring allies in the region, as China made it clear that her visit to Taiwan would be seen in a negative light.
Image: Chien Chih-Hung/Office of The President via Getty Images

