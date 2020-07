Municipal workers put up a notice on Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow gate. He tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital where he is being kept in quarantine. Members of his family including Abhishek, Aishwarya and grand-daughter Aaradhya have also contracted the virus. The actor requested those who had come in close proximity in the past ten days to get themselves tested for the virus.

⁣⁣Image: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images