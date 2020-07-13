Namaste Yoga Classes brings benefits of Yoga to Women in Mumbai and now all over with online classes

Researchers worldwide have undertaken numerous research studies on the benefits of Yoga, the best gift from India to the world, and they all concur that it has numerous wellness benefits. They have uncovered fascinating evidence which proves that practicing yoga has positive effects on our mental and physical well being.

This has already been known by every yoga practitioner around the world who can’t stop raving about its benefits once they start practicing. However, they all agree on one thing that a professional and experienced yoga teacher can help derive these benefits at a much faster pace than trying to learn yoga yourself. One such teacher, widely known for her yoga classes, is Amisha A. Shah, the founder of Namaste Yoga Classes.

“Every entrepreneur's journey starts with trying to solve their own problems, and so did mine. In 2009, I was diagnosed with Tuberculosis – an illness that caused problems and various changes in my body for a year. By the end of the treatment, I was overweight, lethargic and very fragile. That is when I was suggested that I do some Yoga and I got in touch with one of my family friends, a Yoga expert herself. With some sessions under her guidance, I saw a change in myself and discovered the miracle of Yoga. After that, I kept learning and practicing more of Yoga for myself and subsequently also undertook a Teacher Training Course. Around this time, a few of my friends also asked me to teach them Yoga when they saw the amazing effect it had on my health. I then realised that there were a lot more women out there who wanted to learn to keep physically and mentally fit,” shares Amisha Shah talking about her journey from a yoga practitioner to becoming a yoga teacher and an entrepreneur.

And that is how, in 2013, Amisha Shah founded Namaste Yoga Classes, a ladies-only fitness and wellness studio in Khar (West), Mumbai. Amisha, herself is the Yoga instructor at Namaste Yoga Classes. She has done her Yoga teacher’s training course from ‘The Yoga Institute’ in Santacruz (East), Mumbai.

“Thousands of yoginis, as of today, have achieved their fitness goals and mental wellness with workout sessions that combine Yoga, Power Yoga, cardio exercises, various props, Pranayamas and Meditation at Namaste Yoga Classes,” says Amisha.

The main advantage of learning Yoga at Namaste Yoga classes is that the Amisha takes personal interest in everyone’s progress. She is closely involved not only as a Yoga Instructor but also pays special attention to all her clients as the owner of the business.

The popularity of Namaste Yoga Classes can be gauged by the fact that it has garnered over 12,600 followers on Instagram, almost 30,000 likes on its Facebook page, and more than 11,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“We take the utmost care about all our client’s fitness requirements and make sure that they are able to achieve their goals. Our yoga classes are conducted in small groups of up to 12-15 ladies in batches of 1 hour duration. We also make all the necessary props like dumbbells, ankle weights, gym balls, resistance tubes, etc. available to our clients. As a result of this, the clients get variation in their daily exercises and they do not feel monotony with one and the same exercise daily,” Amisha further elaborates.

All the patrons of Namaste Yoga Classes agree that Amisha is one of the most cheerful and good natured persons they have known. They find her very polite and extremely adept at coordination with all her clients.

“All my clients enjoy practicing Yoga in the lively and socially friendly environment we have in our classes. Some clients even say that it’s ‘Yoga with fun out here,’ which is the best compliment for us,” says Amisha.

Pranayamas and Meditation are the essence of Namaste Yoga Classes. Amisha herself is an advanced practitioner of Yoga. She specialises in all Asanas, Stretches, Normal Yoga to Power Yoga, Wall Exercises, Gym Ball Exercises, Dumbbells, Resistance Tube Exercises, Pre-natal and Post-natal Yoga. She has also introduced a new offering, ‘Yoga Dance’, which her patrons find very invigorating.

“All these different things and variations keep my clients fit and fine, relaxed and rejuvenated throughout the day. Continuous exercise with us has produced positive results for all our clients,” says Amisha.

The patrons at Namaste Yoga Classes report various positive results that they have achieved under the tutelage of Amisha. These results include:

Weight loss and body toning in just 5-6 classes. Reduction in knee pain, lower back pain, sciatica problem. Control in diabetes, blood pressure, asthma problem, etc. Stress relief and control in depression problems. Relief in Arthritis and other bone related problems.

Namaste Yoga Classes also organises workshops for small community groups, Companies and Corporates. Amisha also gives Yoga sessions to a group of about 100 ladies on International Day Of Yoga celebrated on 21st June every year.

"During these difficult times due to the lockdown imposed amidst the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, we have tried our best to serve people and keep them fit and healthy in the comfort of their homes. Since the start of lockdown in March 2020, we have already conducted over 20 free online Yoga sessions on our YouTube channel which are open to all and are available to this date. Also, we have been conducting studio-like online classes with customised exercises on Zoom for those who prefer to do regular classes as they used to at the studio before lockdown. Given the current situation, we are seeing a constant rise in the number of people who want to join in for these new type of online Yoga sessions from all over the world." added Amisha.

Owing to its huge popularity among its patrons, Namaste Yoga Classes has been felicitated with the many awards and certificates:

Most Promising Yoga Classes in Mumbai” in August 2018 from the hands of the then Minister of State of Heavy Industries, Shri Babul Supriyo and Member of Parliament, Shri Manoj Tiwari. “Best Yoga Classes in Mumbai” in January 2019 from the hands of the then Member of Parliament, Mrs. Poonam Dhillon- President BJP (Delhi ). “Pratigya TV Talk Show – Season 2” anchored by Mrs. Poonm Dhillon and streamed on EPIC TV Channel on 5th May 2019. “Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur in Mumbai” in September 2019 from the hands of Bollywood actress, Ms. Preity Zinta. Two-day online Yoga workshop with Dr. Virendra Swarup Institute of Computer Science, Kanpur in June 2020. Yoga webinar with FOGSI and Torrent Pharmaceutical on 6th International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2020.

