A reflection of illuminated Jama Masjid during the month of Ramadan in Old Delhi on April 3, 2022. Muslim devotees gather at sunset in Jama Masjid, Old Delhi, to break their fast during the month of Ramadan. Jama Masjid is one of the largest and oldest mosques in India.

Image: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images







Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.