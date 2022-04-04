



When Shashank Moddhia was pitching The Renal Project, his two-three bed dialysis centre startup plan, at an NMIMS-organised pitch fest in late-2019, Sanjay Mehta, veteran tech entrepreneur and angel investor, was in the audience. At the time, Moddhia ran just one micro-centre in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb. Although it was profitable, it was a brick-and-mortar business—one that VCs would typically shy away from funding.



But Mehta saw something special in Moddhia. “He was driven by purpose. He wanted to reduce deaths by making affordable dialysis accessible to everyone.” He cut him a cheque for Rs25 lakh from his newly-minted investment firm 100X.VC.





Adding value

The process

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.