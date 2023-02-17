Photo of the Day: Ravindra Jadeja and landmark wicket

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates with Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja of Australia during day one of the Second Test match in the series between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 17, 2023, in Delhi, India. This was his 250th test wicket and he became the eighth Indian bowler to reach this milestone in Test Cricket.