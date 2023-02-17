Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the Day: Ravindra Jadeja and landmark wicket

Photo of the Day: Ravindra Jadeja and landmark wicket

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 17, 2023 02:45:44 PM IST

Photo of the Day: Ravindra Jadeja and landmark wicket

Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates with Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja of Australia during day one of the Second Test match in the series between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 17, 2023, in Delhi, India. This was his 250th test wicket and he became the eighth Indian bowler to reach this milestone in Test Cricket.

Image: Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
In Ukraine, the cultural world is striving to rise from the ashes of war
Formula E World Championship: A new way of watching motorsports live