  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Russian invasion

Photo Of The Day: Russian invasion

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 24, 2022 01:22:46 PM IST
Updated: Feb 24, 2022 01:29:57 PM IST

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
Image: Aris Messinis / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Exclusive: Vedantu emerges as the frontrunner to acquire Lido Learning which mismanaged its way to bankruptcy
Putin goes to war in Ukraine