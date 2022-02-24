Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.

Image: Aris Messinis / AFP



