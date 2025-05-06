Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
W-Power 2025
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Safe and secure

Photo of the day: Safe and secure

By Forbes India
Published: May 6, 2025 02:32:32 PM IST

A candidate appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2025) gets screened at the exam centre in New Delhi, India, on May 5, 2025. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully piloted face authentication for NEET UG 2025 at select exam centres, marking a major step in enhancing examination security and ensuring robust candidate verification using advanced biometric technology. This initiative also showcased the potential of Aadhaar face authentication in significantly curbing attempts at impersonation during entrance exams. Image:  Sanjeev Verma/HT via Getty Images

Waaree Energies: Seizing the green energy opportunity
X