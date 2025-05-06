Photo of the day: Safe and secure

A candidate appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2025) gets screened at the exam centre in New Delhi, India, on May 5, 2025. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully piloted face authentication for NEET UG 2025 at select exam centres, marking a major step in enhancing examination security and ensuring robust candidate verification using advanced biometric technology. This initiative also showcased the potential of Aadhaar face authentication in significantly curbing attempts at impersonation during entrance exams. Image: Sanjeev Verma/HT via Getty Images