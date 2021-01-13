  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Safety first

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 13, 2021 11:38:48 AM IST
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 11:47:13 AM IST

covid-19 vaccine_bgTraffic on NH48 is stopped momentarily as a temperature controlled truck carrying the Covid-19 vaccine is escorted by police on January 12, 2021 in New Delhi, India. The first batch of Covishield vaccine was delivered today in 13 Indian cities including Delhi, UP, Bihar Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by air as the country is set to launch a massive vaccination drive on January 16. As many as 1.3 billion people of the country are likely to get vaccinated during the drive, which officials described as the worlds biggest inoculation drive to fight against coronavirus that created havoc across the globe.

Image: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
I am the David going against the Goliath that I created: Brian Acton of Signal
Inventiveness at 24: Gian Pietro Beltrando ushering people in investment arenas in multiple sectors