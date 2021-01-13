Photo of the Day: Safety first

Traffic on NH48 is stopped momentarily as a temperature controlled truck carrying the Covid-19 vaccine is escorted by police on January 12, 2021 in New Delhi, India. The first batch of Covishield vaccine was delivered today in 13 Indian cities including Delhi, UP, Bihar Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by air as the country is set to launch a massive vaccination drive on January 16. As many as 1.3 billion people of the country are likely to get vaccinated during the drive, which officials described as the worlds biggest inoculation drive to fight against coronavirus that created havoc across the globe.

Image: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images