Winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India celebrate with gold medals after winning the Men's Doubles Final match against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia on day 6 of 2023 Korea Open at Jinnam Stadium on July 23, 2023, in Yeosu, South Korea.

Image: VCG/VCG via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.