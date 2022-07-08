Photo of the day: Shinzo Abe, rest in peace

A special edition of a Japanese national newspaper is distributed in downtown Tokyo, Japan on July 8, 2022, headlining the fatal shooting of former Prime minister Shinzo Abe during a street meeting in Nara city to support a LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) candidate of the ruling party.

Image: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.