Photo of the day: Shinzo Abe, rest in peace

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 8, 2022 02:36:02 PM IST
Updated: Jul 8, 2022 02:40:25 PM IST

Photo of the day: Shinzo Abe, rest in peaceA special edition of a Japanese national newspaper is distributed in downtown Tokyo, Japan on July 8, 2022, headlining the fatal shooting of former Prime minister Shinzo Abe during a street meeting in Nara city to support a LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) candidate of the ruling party.
Image: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

