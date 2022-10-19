India@75: A nation in the making
  4. Photo of the day: Strike for the betterment

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 19, 2022 02:34:09 PM IST
Updated: Oct 19, 2022 02:47:49 PM IST

Photo of the day: Strike for the bettermentSeveral thousand demonstrators marched during a demonstration in Paris on October 18, 2022, after the CGT and FO unions called for a nationwide strike for higher wages and against the government's requisitioning of some strikers at refineries to return to work. In support, unions in other industries and the public sector called for strike action and denounced soaring energy prices and overall inflation in the cost of living.
Image: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

