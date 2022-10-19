Photo of the day: Strike for the betterment

Several thousand demonstrators marched during a demonstration in Paris on October 18, 2022, after the CGT and FO unions called for a nationwide strike for higher wages and against the government's requisitioning of some strikers at refineries to return to work. In support, unions in other industries and the public sector called for strike action and denounced soaring energy prices and overall inflation in the cost of living.

Image: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images



