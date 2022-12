German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (in red) visits Kinari Bazaar, famed for its embroidered and sequinned dress materials in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi on December 5, 2022. Baerbock then made the payment using UPI to experience how digital payments are used at a local level.

Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





