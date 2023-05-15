Photo of the day: Turkey inching towards first election runoff

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters after polls closed in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey May 15, 2023. Turkey is braced for its first election runoff after a night of high drama showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edging ahead of his secular rival but failing to secure a first-round win.



Image: Adem Altan / AFP





