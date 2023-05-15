Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Turkey inching towards first election runoff

By Forbes India
Published: May 15, 2023 01:16:40 PM IST
Updated: May 15, 2023 02:20:17 PM IST

Photo of the day: Turkey inching towards first election runoffSupporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave flags outside the AK Party headquarters after polls closed in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey May 15, 2023. Turkey is braced for its first election runoff after a night of high drama showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edging ahead of his secular rival but failing to secure a first-round win.

Image: Adem Altan / AFP

