Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 21, 2023.

Image: Manjunath Kiran / AFP



