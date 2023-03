People raise their hands to 'charge themselves with energy' in front of the Pyramid of the Sun, a 1800-year old towering monument, on the day of the spring equinox in the ancient city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2023.

Image: Henry Romero / Reuters





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.