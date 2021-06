Yann Sommer of Switzerland saves the fifth and decisive penalty taken by Kylian Mbappe of France during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match at National Arena on June 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. Switzerland pull off a big win to upset the world champion France by 5-4 on penalties to enter the quarter-finals. 



Image: Daniel Mihailescu - Pool/Getty Images