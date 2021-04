Is this the new 'Voltswagen'?

No, it isn’t. This is just a classic Volkswagen Beetle decorated with social distance slogans, a mask and a giant vaccine hypodermic needle in West Kirby, United Kingdom. VW made an ‘April Fool’s Day’ false news release declaring it would rename its US operations as ‘Voltswagen of America’ in a marketing stunt to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts. Facing criticism online, the firm has pulled the statement.

Image: Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images