Ragi Pardhi, 45, whose 14 relatives died in the landslide at Irshalwadi village, Khalapur, in Raigad, bid farewell to a bull that died in the incident during rescue operations.

At least 16 people died and over 100 are feared trapped under debris and loose soil, following the landslide. Image: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images