11 artists on what it means to be Asian-American

Eleven Asian American artists celebrate their experiences of culture and identity with illustrated self portraits. “My parents are among many other Asian parents who cannot express their feelings/love straight,” Shuhua Xiong writes. (Shuhua Xiong/The New York Times) Since the coronavirus arrived this spring in the United States, there has been an uptick in acts of violence and prejudice toward Asian Americans. For many, these incidents represent a compounded bigotry: They are wrongly blamed for the virus, and they are lumped together as a single group. The term “Asian American” masks profound national and cultural differences in the name of representation. We asked 11 illustrators of Asian descent to create a self-portrait, reflecting on their heritage, their stories of immigration and how they identify as an Asian American. The self-portrait is a complex form of representation. Through facial expression, posture, brush stroke and color, the artist attempts to explore the perception of culture and self. These portraits convey how the artists see themselves and are an interpretation of how they believe they are perceived by others.“My parents are among many other Asian parents who cannot express their feelings/love straight. Before I grew to understand that, I hardly felt loved. Instead of saying ‘Good job,’ my parents would say sarcastically I could be better. After I grew up and absorbed more American culture, I learned to be more expressive, and I started to appreciate my parents’ subtlety of expressing love. It’s quiet but it’s stronger.”“My Asian American experience is defined by memorizing the lyrics to Jay Chou songs without knowing their translations and learning how to play Mahjong, because my Mandarin proficiency starts at Chinese numbers and stops at cardinal directions. The exciting part is that one's relationship to culture is never clearly defined. It ebbs and flows; it is constantly evolving. I believe I am celebrating my Asian American culture and honoring my parents as well. It has made me feel less alone and injected me with more pride. The Japanese people who moved here are able to connect to the whole world instead of staying inside a small island culture. My identity has become one of the things I've thought about my entire life. I do care how people perceive me, and I want people to know me through my work, not just from my appearance. Even if it made the journey tougher, my world was bigger for it. As a first-generation Vietnamese Australian in America, I identify and experience the world as a migrant from a family of migrants, living with the far-reaching repercussions of war. I was a foreigner to them, and they were foreigners to me.

