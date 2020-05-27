  1. Home
CHARTS: How Covid-19 is affecting an already ailing auto sector

A look at the fall in sales, production, and the stacks of unsold inventory at companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Honda, through the lockdown

By Forbes India
Published: May 27, 2020 05:29:35 PM IST
Updated: May 27, 2020 05:39:39 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

