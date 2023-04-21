From Aakash IPO for Byju's to Keeway K300R review, here are our most-read stories of the week





The closing of educational institutions due to the pandemic became a boon for the edtech sector. Byju Raveendran's eponymous brand made a killing—with the help of heady funding and aggressive acquisition strategy—and quickly became a giant in the field. One such important acquisition was bringing Aakash—an old-world test prep brand—to the fold. Funding winter and the dip in online education have increased Byju's woes. But there is at least one solution to the edtech giant's problems for now. Listing Aakash. Read why analysts, industry watchers, and funders believe that an Aakash IPO makes more sense than listing Byju's right now. Read here



Ashwin Desai, founding promoter and managing director of Aether Industries reached the Forbes Billionaires 2023 list with a net worth of $1.2 billion. The road to this milestone has not been without its speed-breakers. He had to walk away from his family business after his father's demise. Then he had to trade his family's lavish bungalow for a one-bedroom house to save his business. He ultimately had to give up the control of a company he built from scratch. None of these deterred Desai. The swimmer in him fought the tides and kept cutting the waves to build the largest global manufacturer of some of the speciality chemicals. This is the story of his inspiring journey. Read here





Various think tanks and global investment companies are concerned about, and also looking for opportunities in the looming real estate crisis in India. But reports from Anarock Group or Knight Frank India have revealed that this crisis has shown no effect on the luxury segment of the residential market. Just look at the numbers: About 17,740 luxury units were sold in 2019 and the number went up to approximately 65,680 in 2022. In Q1 of 2023, 25 percent of total units sold were high-ticket deals priced at Rs1.5 crore. Why India's rich are spending money on buying luxury properties? Which cities are hotspots? Why do they love Mumbai? We have found some answers. Read here



While India's uber-rich are investing in luxury properties, India's youth is doing the jugaad to bring some slice of it into their lives. They are opting for luxury co-living where their living quarters have high-end furnishings, smart home technology, professional housekeeping, gourmet meals on demand, laundry at the doorstep, and 24x7 assistance from top hospitality professionals. Co-living is not a new concept, but the millennials are now looking beyond the basic amenities of a standard room, and spending money on quality accommodation. This demand has forced co-living startups to pivot to the premium model. Here's a look at the latest trend that has become a stylish living option with minimum strings attached.Cupertino-based US tech giant has a massive Indian fan following. Its products have seamlessly made the transition from niche status pieces to a must-have premium segment. Apple's presence has been steadily growing in India with the help of 'authorised dealers'. It took 25 years for the company to open its first retail store in India. April 18, 2023, was a big moment for Apple fans in the country. The company did not leave a stone unturned to make it a hotly anticipated event in the maximum city. From A-list celebrities to creators extraordinaire to the person who brought a Macintosh to get CEO Tim Cook's autograph, took over the news cycle and social media trends. But much lies beyond the hoopla. Here's a quick explainer to show you why Apple is suddenly expressing its love for India.The world has been dealing with inflation, geopolitics, and a general 'sinking feeling' of slowdown. But investors seem to be pretty optimistic about the performance of Indian equities even during the testing time. They see the country as a shiny spot and are rushing for cover as recession risks rise, eating into corporate balance sheets and further stagnating economic growth. What is the reason behind this exuberance? Why do they believe that the sub-continent will lead a rally of stocks and comfort them in trying times?If you take one look at the Keeway K300R, you will be enamoured by its charm and won't be able to remove yourself from its presence. Look at its features: Its sub-300 cc single-cylinder engine generates 28hp and 25Nm, and it has a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch that helps manoeuvre the 165 kg kerb weight of the bike. Its power delivery is smooth and linear, all the way to the redline. But it also comes with two significant, difficult-to-ignore flaws. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, find out what's holding back the beautiful Keeway K300R.