From Foodpharmer's crusade to IndiGo's exceptional flight path, here are our most-read stories of the week

Revant Himatsingka is different from your average digital content creator—he's not into chasing views or riding the next reel trend. He is on a crusade to educate you about the ingredients you put in your body when you take a sip of a soft drink or bite into a cream biscuit. Better known as Foodpharmer, Himatsingka was first featured in mainstream media when he critiqued Bournvita, made by Mondelez, for its excessive use of sugar. The video quickly went viral and invited a legal notice from the confectionary giant. So why is this 31-year-old finance graduate from NYU Stern School of Business, a Wharton MBA, a former banker, and a self-help book author teaching you to read food labels right? Read more2) JOMOsapiens of Kota
Kota is known as the cut-throat coaching hub of India. This city in Rajasthan has put millions of kids through India's most reputed engineering and medical colleges by helping them crack the code to study for various entrance exams and putting them through the grind with a rigorous teaching schedule. One might assume that a Kota kid always lives under the pressure of expectations of their parents and society, the tension of securing a future, and the fear of falling behind in that intense race. But a growing pack of students lives for JOMO--the joy of missing out. How are these anomalies thriving in the environment built against them? Here's a look.3) M&M-RBL- Beginning of something new?
Last week, Mahindra & Mahindra, the automobile to IT services conglomerate, acquired a 3.53 percent stake in RBL Bank for Rs417 crore. In an exchange filing, the group also mentioned that further investment is possible, subject to pricing, regulatory approvals, and required procedures. However, in no circumstances will it exceed 9.95 percent. RBI's current rules don't allow industrial houses to have a banking licence, but they can hold up to 10 percent stake in banks, with a caveat: Industrial houses cannot be the bank's promoters. Analysts see this M&M investment as a long-term strategic move that might cause a regulatory change. Does this deal hold potential for other banks, say IDBI Bank? Centre and LIC seek to disinvest, and with elections approaching fast, the tides might just turn in favour of private investors. Read more
1) IndiGo and tailwinds of success
'Tis the season of Q1 earnings calls, and IndiGo just made a big splash to get top billing for headlines. The Gurugram-headquartered airline’s net profit stood at a staggering Rs3,089 crore against a loss of Rs1,056.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues, meanwhile, swelled to Rs17,160 crore during the quarter, its highest ever. On last count, the airline has 316 aircraft and is awaiting the delivery of a record 1,330 aircraft from Airbus, making it the world’s biggest A320 family customer. When analysts say that IndiGo's numbers do not reflect the health of the ailing aviation industry, they highlight the airline's exceptional flight path, which enjoys a staggering 63 percent share in the domestic market. What is the secret of IndiGo's success in India? Here's a deep dive.2) Aakash Ranison: Climate optimist
You might be all in on the #OOTD (outfit of the day) trend or not care about leftover food from a takeout. But did you ever consider if these multitudes of small daily habits could add to the climate burden? Of course, there are policy-level discussions to contribute towards climate action, but what role can an individual play in the grand scheme of things? Digital influencer and activist Aakash Ranison's new book, I’m a Climate Optimist,
attempts to decode these. For the latest episode of From the Bookshelves of Forbes India,
3) AMD's India bet
US-based Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a prominent player in the semiconductor field, growing for five decades and spending 20 years of that presence in India as well. At the recently concluded Semicon India conference, the company announced a $400 million investment in India—spread over five years—to expand research, development and operations in the country. This is considered a boost to India's attempts to make the nation the next semiconductor manufacturing hub. In an exclusive conversation with Forbes India, Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer of AMD, who has four decades of experience in the semiconductor industry, talks about India’s approach to chip-making, the investment it takes to build a fab, and more. Read more4) From awareness to access
A new global study co-led by researchers from the University of Queensland and Harvard Medical School, and conducted across 29 countries, estimates that half the world's population will suffer from at least one mental health disorder before the age of 75. World Health Organization has been pushing governments worldwide to treat mental health disorders as a major public health issue and seeking commitments and actions from them worldwide. To shift attitudes and perceptions about mental health issues, awareness and destigmatisation efforts play a significant part. Still, they fall short when accessing treatment for the disorders. In India, Mental Healthcare Act (MHC Act) 2017 proposes treatment and support for mental healthcare without discrimination. It requires insurance companies to cover these treatments. But the mandate has not created the desired change because the same old stigma riddles the insurance industry. It is time to bridge the gap. Read more
